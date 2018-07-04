LIGHT THIS CITY Perform Live In Sacramento, California; Video Of Full Set Streaming
July 4, 2018, 31 minutes ago
Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City performed at Blue Lamp in Sacramento, California on July 1st, and Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of the band's full set. Check it out below:
Light This City recently released their Terminal Bloom album via Creator-Destructor Records. Find a full album stream below.
Tracklisting:
"Reality In Disarray"
"A Grotesque Reflection"
"Dormant Tide"
"Terminal Bloom"
"Death Downwind"
"Agents Of Fate"
"Extinguished"
"The Wake Of My Will"
"Neverlanding"
"Wildheart"
Light This City is:
Laura Nichol - vocals
Ben Murray - drums
Ryan Hansen - lead guitar
Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar
Jon Frost - bass