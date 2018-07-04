LIGHT THIS CITY Perform Live In Sacramento, California; Video Of Full Set Streaming

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City performed at Blue Lamp in Sacramento, California on July 1st, and Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of the band's full set. Check it out below:

Light This City recently released their Terminal Bloom album via Creator-Destructor Records. Find a full album stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Reality In Disarray"

"A Grotesque Reflection"

"Dormant Tide"

"Terminal Bloom"

"Death Downwind"

"Agents Of Fate"

"Extinguished"

"The Wake Of My Will"

"Neverlanding"

"Wildheart"

Terminal Bloom by Light This City

Light This City is:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass