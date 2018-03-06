LIGHT THIS CITY Release Teaser From First Album In 10 Years

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City issues a new teaser video for the band's first new album in ten years. Having completed the new LP in recent days, the trailer shows the reactivated outfit in the studio, leaking the very first traces of the anxiously awaited record.

After a decade of silence between albums, Light This City has returned with ten blazing tracks that capture the band's tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sound of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser. The album was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren, who handled the band's previous four full length albums, at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, and features artwork by Tony Midi.

The new record will be released in CD, LP, and digital formats on May 25th; watch for the title, artwork, track listing, preorder links, audio samples, and more to be issued in the days ahead.

Light This City:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass