LIGHT THIS CITY – Title Track From Upcoming Terminal Bloom Album Streaming

Bay Area melodic death metal outfit Light This City has released the title track to the band's upcoming fifth LP, and first in a decade, Terminal Bloom. The band has also announced a run of West Coast tour dates supporting the LP's release.

Light This City returns with ten tracks that capture the band's tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sound of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser. Terminal Bloom was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Fallujah) at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, as with their previous four albums, and is wrapped in the vibrant cover artwork of Tony Midi.

Offers Light This City's Ben Murray, "We're super excited to share the title track from the upcoming record with you all! 'Terminal Bloom' is one of the heavier songs on the album, with basically zero melody -- just pure thrash! We wanted to release a total banger for the second single to show our fans the diversity of heaviness within the record, and I think this one represents the influences we drive from classic Bay Area thrash and death metal. The song is definitely a ripper, and an unrelenting example of the pace of the album. We hope you enjoy it! Turn it up loud."

Tracklisting:

"Reality In Disarray"

"A Grotesque Reflection"

"Dormant Tide"

"Terminal Bloom"

"Death Downwind"

"Agents Of Fate"

"Extinguished"

"The Wake Of My Will"

"Neverlanding"

"Wildheart"

"Terminal Bloom":

Teaser:

Live dates:

June

22 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

23 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room

28 – Seattle, WA – Highline

30 – Portland, OR – Paris Theatre

July

1 – Sacramento, CA – On The Y

Light This City is:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass

(Photo by: Joe Ellis)