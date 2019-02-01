LIKE A STORM Streaming “Complicated (Stiches & Scars)” Music Video

Hard rock four-piece Like A Storm have released their new music video for "Complicated (Stitches & Scars)" today via Century Media/RED MUSIC. The music video was shot by Ron Thunderwood and edited by Sam Shapiro. "Complicated (Stitches & Scars)" is off of the band's 2018 full-length release, Catacombs, and is climbing the US Rock Radio charts currently at #31 on the chart.

The New Zealand rockers are currently on the road headlining the 2019 Sirius XM Octane Accelerator Headline Tour. Royal Tusk and Afterlife are joining the band on the US tour, which is hitting major cities like New York, Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore, and more. For more information on the remaining tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website.

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, Like A Storm is the most successful New Zealand rock band in US radio history. First gaining notoriety for incorporating the Didgeridoo into their breakout track, "Love The Way You Hate Me,", the band's last 6 singles"Love the Way You Hate Me," "Wish You Hell," "Become The Enemy," "Break Free," "Pure Evil," and "The Devil Inside" have all charted at US Active Rock Top 40.

Like A Storm has toured the globe with some of the biggest names in rock - including Godsmack, Alter Bridge, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, on top of headlining North America extensively. They have also been invited to perform at the world's biggest hard rock festivals including: Download (UK), Nova Rock (Europe) and Rock on the Range (U.S.). Their reputation for touring the world relentlessly led Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge/Slash to once label them, "The hardest-working band in the business." Like A Storm recently wrapped a massive U.S. run supporting Godsmack & Shinedown, where their high-energy live show garnered thousands of new fans.

Like A Storm is Chris Brooks (vocals), Matt Brooks (lead guitar), Kent Brooks (bass guitar), and Zach Wood (drums).

Sirius XM Octane Headline dates:

February

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

12 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

18 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

21 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

22 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall