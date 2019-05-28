LIKE A STORM, THROUGH FIRE Announce Co-Headline Firestorm Tour 2019

Hard rockers Like A Storm (pictured above) and Through Fire have just announced their U.S. co-headline Firestorm Tour 2019. The tour starts on July 12th in Neillsville, WI and wraps in August 10th in Lincoln, NE and will include special guests Wilson and Stitched Up Heart. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 31st.

"After touring all over the world this year, we're so stoked to be coming back to the U.S. For this tour we wanted to put together a line-up of the best acts we could. Every band on this bill is a legit headliner, fans are definitely gonna get their money's-worth at these shows! We've been mates with the Through Fire guys for years. Wilson are infamous for putting on an insane live show. And Stitched Up Heart are like family, and absolutely crushing it right now. So it's gonna be an awesome show top-to-bottom, which is exactly what we wanted to create. High-energy, off-the-hook rock shows. All night, every night. We can't wait to hit the road," states Like A Storm.

"We're excited to kick off this album cycle hitting the road on a co headline tour with our friends Like A Storm and special guests Wilson & Stitched Up Heart," states Through Fire guitarist Justin McCain.

"There's no better treat than a summertime tour. And no summer is complete without a heavy dose of Wilson! So come on in, the water is...tasty. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31," states Wilson frontman Chad Nicefield.

"We are really excited to go back on tour with our label mates Like A Storm! All the bands on this bill are class acts," states Stitched Up Heart frontwoman Mixi. "We know we're all going to have a great time together!"

Dates:

July

12 - Neillsville, WI - Rock-Fest Kickoff Party at Schuster Park*^

13 - Racine, WI - Route 20*

14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater*

15 - Madison, WI - The Annex

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note*

20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

21 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse*

25 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

26 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

27 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge

28 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

31 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

August

2 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

9 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

*no Wilson

^no Stitched Up Heart