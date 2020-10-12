LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Martyr's Release - "The Success Of This Album Was More Than I Could Have Ever Asked For"

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:



"It has been one whole year since Martyr was released. This album took the span of three years to come to fruition: from the first song demo all the way to the release date. This album could have not been possible without the talents and hard work of Monolithic Productions, Rocky Gray, Spencer Creaghan, Xenoyr, and Darkstone Crows, and the part time and free lance team at Cyber Proxy Records. Somehow along the way Martyr got a Juno nomination and has sold almost 1500 copies internationally (which is a big deal as a small indie artist). Over half a million streams (and counting) have graced listeners ears on all digital streaming platforms across the world too. The success of this album was more than I could have ever asked for. Thank you from the bottom of my little heart and happy one year anniversary to Martyr!"

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.