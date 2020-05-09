LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - Debut EP Rushing Through The Sky Re-Issued

Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with some news for her fans:

"My first EP, Rushing Through The Sky, has been reprinted and is listed on my shop! I was able to print 250 more copies and 50 of those have been signed. I loved making this EP eight years ago and I can’t wait to recreate some of these songs on future releases. This will definitely become a rare item because this is the second and final re-issue!"

Order the EP here.

Tracklist:

"Into The Night"

"Your Mind"

"December Rain"

"You Forever"

"Masquerade"

"Darkness Falls"

"December Rain" (Instrumental)

An updated version of "Into The Night" is featured on Lindsay's first official full length album, Martyr, available now.

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Saviour"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.