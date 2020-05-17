LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Featured In Livestream Chat With ELUVEITIE Vocalist / Harpist FABIENNE EMI (Video)

The clip below features Lindsay Schoolcraft and Eluveitie harpist Fabienne Erni in a live chat via Zoom. They talk vocal discipline, working on music projects, doing guest vocals for other artists, and more.

Schoolcraft is offering piano / guitar sheet music for the songs "Into The Night", "Blood From A Stone" and "Saviour", taken from her Juno Award nominated solo debut, Martyr. Go to this location to purchase.

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Saviour"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.