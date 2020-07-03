LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Launches Metal Label Cyber Proxy Records

Vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle of Filth) has checked in with the following update:

"Nothing is ever lost, only changed. The beginning of July marks a new chapter in my life and career. I’m happy to say my label Cyber Proxy Records has grown from two artists, including myself and Antiqva, to the addition of two artists under our consulting (and that’s all we can take on at the moment).

We are seriously focused on artist integrity and financially sustainable careers in the digital age of this industry. As the CEO, I am honoured to announce that Kristen Kerr will be our second in command (COO) and alongside with the help of our rep Cheyenne, we are a fully female staffed record label serving metal musicians internationally out of Oshawa, Canada. Thanks to Kristen coming on board I can make more time for what makes me happiest: MUSIC!

Now that I have the help and team in place to launch this harp album, I can get to composing the debut Antiqva album this month and my next solo album later this year. I’m forever grateful for Kristen and her entrepreneurial brilliance, I’m so ready for her to kick my ass and this label into gear!

Cheers to this new adventure and all the new music to be birthed in 2020."

Lindsay's new solo album, Martyr, is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Saviour"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.