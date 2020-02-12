LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT, MORGAN RIDER AND THE DEEP DARK RIVER And More Confirmed For Rockers Without Borders Fundraiser For Children With Cancer

March 7 in Toronto is a day to mark on your calendar as The Reverend Radio Show and Neurotic Entertainment present Rockers Without Borders, a fundraiser for children with cancer at Hard Luck Bar.

Shawn Sexton, who is behind The Reverend Radio Show on 101.5 FM The Hawk noticed an advertisement to support the Cancer Society by holding an event. He chose to specifically support children with cancer, as he puts it in his own words: “I had to choose a specific cause within the cancer society that the funds we raise would be directed to. There seemed to be hundreds, it was a little overwhelming as I was scrolling through them. I noticed 'pediatric research'; I'd seen full-grown adults be destroyed by cancer in my life over the years, so my exact thought was 'imagine what it's like for those kids going through the same thing?'”

With an outpouring of support from the community that was bigger than Sexton ever expected, the pieces quickly fell into place. Performing at the event will be recently Juno nominated Linsday Schoolcraft (solo artist, ex-Cradle Of Filth), Morgan Rider And The Deep Dark River, Johnny NoCash, In Veil, Carmen North, and Vinyl Ambush. There will also be appearances by comedians and burlesque performers.

Between 2009 and 2013, there were 4,715 new cases of cancer in children 0–14 years of age in Canada, an average of 943 cases per year and between 2008 and 2012, there were 595 cancer deaths in children 0–14 years of age in Canada, an average of 119 deaths per year (source: Canadian Cancer Society). The funds raised from this event will support further research. Rockers Without Borders will also host silent and onstage auctions with prizes including autographs, band merch, art, and comic books.

The event starts at 9 PM on Saturday, March 7 at Hard Luck Bar in downtown Toronto and the cover is $15 at the door. Find a Facebook event page here.

MC - Ruslan Lypovsky (Profaner)

Musical Performances by:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (Juno nominated solo artist, ex-Cradle of Filth)

Morgan Rider and The Deep Dark River

Johnny NoCash

In Veil

Carmen North

Vinyl Ambush

Also Featuring appearances by:

David DJ Roy (standup comedian)

Pickles Lavey (sideshow/burlesque performer)

Mark Kossek (stand up comedian)

Dead Glamour Girlz (horror pinup calendar girls)