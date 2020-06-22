LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Previews New Song "Starheart"

Vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has previewed a new song called "Starheart", which is a collaboration with songwriter Christopher Caouette, who is known for his work creating epic fantasy music. Check it out below along with a chat between Schoolcraft and Caouette discussing the song.

Go to Caouette's official Facebook page here for information on how to get "Starheart".

Lindsay recently posted the following message:

"While the world is strange right now I am feeling that strangeness too. To be honest, I’ve been ignoring almost everything on media until I’m told we can go outside again. During this down time I’ve made major progress this harp album that is due out later this year. It’s definitely turning into a collection of lullabies, some with string sections, and some with hints of folk music. It’s been a journey to make and has needed discipline to finish. I’m having 'shiny object syndrome' over diving into completing the first Antiqva album starting next month. As elating as being a harpist has been, there is something about symphonic black metal that always drags at my soul like a magnet. You’re gonna get a lot of new music from me over the next two years, that’s a definite."