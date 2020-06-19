LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "This Industry Could Look A Whole Lot Different If We Adopted More Good Intentions Towards One Another"

Vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with the following message:

"If I sincerely had one wish for the heavy metal industry post-Covid it would be for the local scenes all the way up to the big leagues to shift more towards community.

For bands and artists to understand that they can take full control of their careers now. They can hire who they like and build excellent teams for their creative ideas.

For us to embrace the younger generation coming in and support and educate them however we can. They are our future and the foundation for those coming after them.

And for us who’ve given decades to this industry to acknowledge and embrace the changes as they come. We deserve to continue in thriving for all the years behind us and we can set a decent example of what innovation looks like for those coming after us. Because it’s not about what contract you signed or what platform you collected money on, but it’s to be your courage, humility, and determination that will remain as most impactful and become your legacy.

For too many years I’ve witnessed people tearing each other down to gain no good outcome for either party. It’s pathetic and petty and I’ve grown tired watching this cycle repeat over and over. We need to do better. We need to acknowledge that there is room for everyone. Whether it be musicians, crew, the many business types, venue workers. Each and every role is such an important cog in the big machine that is live music.

And I hope that we who are established can see and acknowledge those with potential and give them a chance. Because I guarantee that one of those newcomers, given the opportunity, will have something incredibly unique to offer that could contribute to the bettering of your project or even this industry as a whole.

This industry could look a whole lot different if we adopted more good intentions towards one another. Especially when we stop treating each other like a paycheque, but like actual human beings instead. It really be something else if we woke up to putting integrity and respect as the forefront to all our business practices. I guarantee it would solve a lot of our current standing problems too.

I’m only typing all of this up tonight because I love my job and I wish the same for everyone else in this industry ♥

And thank you to those of you who have shown me the way things can be. You give me a lot of hope for the future."