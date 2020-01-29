Lineup Announced For Calgary’s The Electric Highway Festival

Buckle up for The Electric Highway Festival, two days of killer bands, rad artists and fuzzy vibes April 17 & 18, 2020 at the historic Royal Canadian Legion #1 in downtown Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The Electric Highway Festival has completed its lineup with the addition of the mighty Mothership from Dallas, Texas. The Supersonic Intergalactic Heavy Rock trio’s goal from the beginning has been to carry on the tradition of the classic rock style of the ’70s, updated and amped up for the modern-day. Mothership have created a unique sound that satisfies like a steaming hot stew of UFO and Iron Maiden, blended with the southern swagger of Molly Hatchet and ZZ Top, paired with a deadly chalice of Black Sabbath.

The Electric Highway Festival has also added Vancouver’s Empress to the lineup. Both Mothership and Empress will be performing at the festival on Saturday, April 18, 2020. That brings the total number of bands performing during the festival to 22.

The Electric Highway Festival is excited to release its official artwork created by the renowned dark surreal artist David Paul Seymour. David Paul Seymour is an internationally known illustrator based in Minneapolis, MN who has created artwork for Municipal Waste, Conan, Mastodon as well as Shadow Weaver and Wo Fat who are both performing at The Electric Highway Festival in 2020. David Paul Seymore is also the driving force behind The Planet of Doom, an Animated Tale of Metal and Art and the creator of the Kumasan comic series.

The rest of the 2020 lineup brings an electric offering of North American bands featuring headliners Sasquatch and Wo Fat laying down their brand of fuzzy, kick-ass Desert Rock & Heavy Psych. Duel from Austin, Texas will be playing Canada for the 1st time at The Electric Highway Festival along with Hippie Death Cult & LáGoon both from Portland, Oregon. Festival favorites La Chinga return from Vancouver for their 4th appearance and Calgary’s Gone Cosmic & Buzzard from Victoria, BC are just a few more of the wicked bands that will be playing on two stages over the two days of The Electric Highway Festival, the full lineup below.

The Electric Highway Festival has also partnered with the Veteran’s Association Food Bank this year. The Veterans Association Food Bank was incorporated in September 2018, as a Not for Profit Society. The Association and Food Bank is designed to relieve poverty by providing food and basic, fundamental needs for Veterans and their families. The goal is to promote a stable environment for Veterans affected by loneliness, isolation, addiction, mental health or other health-related issues with peer support programs and social activities. The Association provides a safe and welcoming environment for all Veterans, building a community of Veterans helping Veterans. The Festival will be collecting donations of food, cash, and various other items which will be donated to the organization.

The Electric Highway Festival is a fully immersive festival experience and offers much more than just music. The festival also features an art & vendor exposition during both days at The Legion, April 17-18, 2020 and a pinball tournament at Pin-Bar, April 18, 2020.

The Electric Highway Festival is also getting the whole thing started with a Kick-Off Party on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Palomino Smokehouse & Social Club. This killer lineup features Seattle powerhouse psychedelic doom duo Year Of The Cobra as they return to Calgary. They will be joined by Calgary’s Bloated Pig, Outlaws of Ravenhurst, and newcomers Falcotron along with Red Deer’s Smoothsayer. 2 Day Festival Pass holders can pick up their wristbands a day early at The Electric Highway Festival Kick-Off Party. This event will be free for festival pass holders or $13 at the door for non-pass holders. (Space is limited so make sure to get their early!) Pre-order merch sales will also be available for pick up at this event too.

Head here for ticket purchase information.

Lineup:

Sasquatch (Los Angeles, CA)

Wo Fat (Dallas, TX)

Mothership (Dallas, TX)

Duel (Austin, TX)

La Chinga (Vancouver, BC)

Gone Cosmic (Calgary, AB)

Hippie Death Cult (Portland, OR)

LáGoon (Portland, OR)

Buzzard (Victoria, BC)

Chunkasaurus (Victoria, BC)

Bazaraba (Calgary, AB)

Shadow Weaver (Calgary, AB)

Father Moon (Calgary, AB)

Set & Stoned (Crossfield, AB)

Row Of Giants (Calgary, AB)

Hemptress (Kamloops, BC)

Pink Cocoon (Montreal, QC)

The Sleeping Legion (Winnipeg, MB)

The Basement Paintings (Saskatoon, SK)

Empress (Vancouver, BC)

Locutus (Calgary, AB)

The Worst (Calgary, AB)