LINKIN PARK Pen Open Letter To Late Frontman CHESTER BENNINGTON - “We’re Trying To Remind Ourselves That The Demons Who Took You Away From Us Were Always Part Of The Deal”

Linkin Park have released an open letter written to late frontman Chester Bennington, whose body was found on Thursday, July 20th at his home in a south suburb of Los Angeles.

“Dear Chester,

“Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.

“Until we see you again, LP.”

Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told Variety that an employee found Bennington hanging in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home. Police had previously confirmed that officials responded to a call of a dead body at his private residence in the 2800 block of Via Victoria shortly after 9 AM on Thursday. Bennington was 41.

A bottle of alcohol was also found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said. Investigators did not find a note in the room.