LIONIZE Reveal “Heavy On My Mind” Video

US rockers Lionize have unveiled a video for brand new, soulful single “Heavy On My Mind”, taken from their forthcoming new album, Panic Attack! (out October 18th).

“Heavy On My Mind” is the band's most vulnerable and heartfelt song to date, reflecting on loss, such as the death of a loved one or relationships that end in heartbreak. The video (directed by Lionize, produced by the band and MyGoodEye) stars vintage sensation Cherry Dollface.

Panic Attack! showcases the band at their finest, bursting with huge choruses, massive hooks, and peak song-writing - Lionize's biggest, most song-driven album yet. The LP features Modern Drummer cover star & Clutch sticksman Jean Paul Gaster behind the kit and is the first to be released on Lionize's new label Electric Reckoning Music. 'Panic Attack!' was produced by Lionize with co-production from J. Robbins and Charlie Stavish (Imagine Dragons, Mars Volta), who also handled mixing duties. Preorder the album here.

Clutch's Jean-Paul Gaster on working with Lionize:

"I was honoured when Lionize asked me to play drums on their new album 'Panic Attack'. While I have worked with Lionize on many of their recordings, to be involved as a player this time around was an opportunity of a lifetime. Nate, Hank, and Chris have grown into musicians that inspire as much as challenge me. It was a thrill and the music we created is the best work the band has ever done. I’m excited for the fans to hear this unique mix of rock, funk, and soul music."