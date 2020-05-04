LIQUID DEATH Releases Greatest Hates

Liquid Death isn’t just a canned water brand that will ritualistically dismember your thirst and use the severed body parts of your dead thirst to make a flesh suit. It’s also an album…

That’s right, Liquid Death just unleashed its own death metal album called Liquid Death’s Greatest Hates. The album takes real verbatim hater comments that the brand receives on social media and transforms them into lyrics to 10 angry songs you’ll enjoy again and again.

Tracklisting:

"Huge Tools (Every Single Person Involved)"

"Reconsider Your Life Choices"

"Fire Your Marketing Guy"

"Dumbest Name Ever For Water"

"Get Slaughtered On Shark Tank"

"This Water Couldn’t Be Less Appealing"

"Selling Your Soul Is Deplorable"

"Go Out Of Business"

"This Crap Is Pure Evil"

"Bad Marketing"

The album hits all digital and streaming services today and is also available on a limited edition pressing of 12-inch vinyl via pre-order in the merch store at liquiddeath.com

To create these solid gold hates, Liquid Death enlisted the death-defying skills of Gus Rios (Gruesome, Malevolent Creation) as well as Seth Ringer (Eternal), James Malone (Arsis) and Torin Ridgeway. Greatest Hates was mixed by Matt LaPlant, with Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) serving as executive producer.

About Liquid Death: As one of the fastest-growing new beverage brands in the US, Liquid Death is the first fun, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability. Liquid Death takes the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and packages it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food.

