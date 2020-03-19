LITA FORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, DEE SNIDER, STEVEN ADLER, RIKKI ROCKETT Featured In New Season Of AXS TV's "The Top Ten Revealed"; Video Trailer

AXS TV's The Top Ten Revealed puts the spotlight on the most influential songs, bands, and musicians in the history of rock & roll, as Katie Daryl sits down with a rotating panel of music icons and experts every week for a witty, edgy, and insightful discussion examining the figures and the music that have left an indelible mark on the rock n’ roll scene. An all-new season premieres Sunday, April 19 at 8/7c only on AXS TV.

Each episode features a different theme, from the top Break Up Songs, Songs That Remind You of The Movie, and Double Studio Albums, to the best Crooners, Guitar Gods We’ve Lost, and Drug Songs.

Joining Daryl this season is an impressive, eclectic, and knowledgeable roster of guests that includes music legends such as Eddie Money, Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider, Lita Ford, Rikki Rockett and Steven Adler; as well as esteemed journalists and gurus such as Matt Pinfield, among many others.

Watch a trailer below, and find the full lineup of episodes here.