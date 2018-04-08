LITA FORD To Release New Single On July 4th - "It's A Cover Tune And It's Bad To The Bone"

Rock icon Lita Ford is featured in a new interview with Digital Journal. She discusses a new single due for release on July 4th, touring, the days of "Kiss Me Deadly" censorship, and her forthcoming line of signature guitars. An excerpt is available below.

On her new single:

"We have a single that is a surprise for the fans, which is really cool. It will be out on 4th of July and it is bad to the bone, and I am really proud of it. It's a cover tune. It is going to hit home with a lot of people."

On her signature guitars:

"I have a company that we just started, and they are amazing. They are hand-made guitars from real wood, and it's a copy of the original Runaways guitars from the '70s. These guitars are the real deal."

Read the complete story here.

Back in 2017, Lita unveiled her Kiss Me Deadly Apparel line of clothing. "I always get compliments on my clothes and accessories; 'Lita I wish we could wear that, or where did you buy that, I want one!'"

"Well, now's your chance to be the first to check out the Kiss Me Deadly Apparel clothing line. Doesn't matter how old you are or what you do for a living, there is something in this clothing line for everyone," says Lita. More items added soon.