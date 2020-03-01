LIV KRISTINE Issues Video Update On Recording / Release Plans For 2020

Former Leaves' Eyes vocalist Liv Kristine checked in last week (on February 26th) with an update on her recent round of recordings for Coldbound, her forthcoming solo album, and some upcoming guest appearances with Valkyre.

Upcoming live appearances with Valkyre are as follows:

April

30 - De Verlichte Geest - Roeselare

May

1 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

2 - Corneel - Lelystad, Netherlands

3 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

Liv recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about her comeback in 2020 after a few years of self-imposed hiatus in the wake of being fired from Leaves' Eyes in 2016.

“After a few ups and down – a few roller-coaster rides to put it mildly, since I moved to Germany 20 years ago – I decided to start all anew,” Liv says. “I practically left everything, cleared all relationships, situations, or ended them. In 2019, I felt the spirit again to continue working on my own music. It was Tommy Olsson (guitarist / ex-Theatre of Tragedy) who reached out in 2016 with a handful of songs that really blew me away. He’s been very patient and supportive throughout my journey, and I have the best composer by my side. I just want to do the music which I love, which I am fully in alignment with. My upcoming solo album is a collaboration with Tommy. It’s in the veins of Vervain, but not at all like it. It is inspired by Tommy’s masterpiece, Aegis.”

Liv has always been a live performer and she makes it clear she will continue to do so as things get back on track. This begs the question as to whether any Leaves’ Eyes material will make it into her set. It’s a painful subject to be sure, but she left behind a legacy of six studio albums that would not exist without her vision.

“My setlist consists of two thirds solo songs, one third Theatre of Tragedy songs,” Liv reveals. “I could play Leaves’ Eyes songs since the band carries my name, but it feels strange, like a loss, which I feel really sorry about. I was thrown out of my own band, period, and that is just not right, especially because I never received any compensation, nor did anybody ask me about name rights. I wish the remaining two members would change the band’s name and do their own thing. None of them ever created a concept and wrote lyrics based on their personal history and birthplace, passion for Norway, and Norse writings. That part was mine, and it was passion, heritage and so much of me in there. The latest brilliant idea the band’s manager had was sending my family a bill of thousands of euros for Christmas. Well, I wish them good luck. Karma is great, by the way. What you give is what will return to you. But, I can’t tell you how endlessly happy I am with what I have today. Everything was and is meant to be.”

