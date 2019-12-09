LIV KRISTINE To Release New Single Written With Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Bandmate TOMMY OLSSON

Former Leaves' Eyes / Theatre of Tragedy vocalist Liv Kristine is featured in a new interview with Spain's Empire Zone. Following is an excerpt from the intimate conversation.

Q: Let’s talk about your new songs. “Skylight” will be the first single of your new album. What can you tell me about this song?

Liv: "It was composed by Tommy Olsson (Theatre of Tragedy) a while ago and he sent it to me. We’ve been exchanging ideas for a while now, actually since the beginning of 2016. I love his ideas and what really inspires me in his songs is that he leaves enough space for me to develop my melodies and lyrics. It’s like going with a magic flow. I have ideas all the time. 'Skylight' was recorded vocally at Tommy’s studio in August this year. We both are really happy about what we’ve created together. Moreover, I am sure that this song will be enjoyed by my audience. 'Gravity' is the second composition on the Nagold special edition single. For all of you who love Aégis of Theatre of Tragedy and my last solo album, Vervain, both tracks will inspire you!"

Speaking with Cryptic Rock in 2018, Liv opened up about her messy 2016 split from Leaves' Eyes and discussed joining her sister Carmen's band, Midnattsol. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

CR: You spent thirteen years with Leaves’ Eyes where you were arguably the center of that band. When you left, was there ever a moment’s hesitation as to what you would do next, musically? Did you need to take any time to regroup, or were you more inspired than ever to forge onward?

Liv Kristine: "At first, I was devastated as the whole situation was unbearable for me, especially because everything happened without any warning. My life fell apart on all levels, professional and private, and I had to deal with the problems of other people that hit me as a woman and my family badly.

On a professional level, I had to start all anew. I think the whole decision of replacing me 'all of a sudden' and continuing with the band was not the right decision. Why not just choose another band name and change the band’s concept? The Viking concept of Leaves’ Eyes was brought to life due to my own history and heritage. As soon as I got the news that Elina would replace me and that she was ready for touring with Leaves’ Eyes, I just hoped that they would change the name of the band and come up with their own new concept in case of a new album.

My urge and power to move on has always been there and will always be a strong force in me. As already said above, I have the best fans in the world! Most of my fan club leaders gather in Nagold, Germany, every December, at my yearly special show where we all sit together. I feel such a strong connection to my fans, and the support I have gotten over the years is absolutely amazing and I am forever grateful. 2016 and 2017 were years of connecting to other artists, bands, and projects, like Tanzwut, Eluveitie, Orden Organ, Cradle of Filth, The Sabbathian, and finally Midnattsol, moreover, it was important for me to strengthen the status of my own solo band."

