LIV SIN Releases "Hope Begins To Fade" Video; New Album Out Now

Swedish metal act Liv Sin - fronted by the towering vocals of Liv Jagrell (former Sister Sin singer) - released their new album, Burning Sermons, today, September 6th via Despotz Records. Order the album here, and check out a video for "Hope Begins To Fade" below.

Following on from the Follow Me album, Liv Sin return with the powerful and hard-hitting album, Burning Sermons. Channelling their love of classic heavy metal with a bruising modern edge, Burning Sermons is a riff-heavy collection; showcasing the band’s innate ability to match melody with aggressive metal with ease. Jagrell is in particularly fine form throughout, with a voice equally capable of capturing your heart as it is knocking buildings to the ground.

Produced by Emil Nödtveidt (Deathstars) in Black Syndicate studio, Liv comments on their decision to work with Emil; "We wanted to explore a more modern sound with some synthesizers on this album. I think that this album might surprise a lot of our fans. I have known Emil for many years, so it was really fun to reconnect. The first moment he sent us his ideas of our demos I was delirious!"

Tracklisting:

"Blood Moon Fever"

"Chapter Of The The Witch"

"Hope Begins To Fade"

"War Antidote"

"At The Gates Of The Abyss"

"Slave To The Machine"

"The Sinner"

"Death Gives Life Meaning"

"Ghost In The Dark"

"Dead Wind Intermezzo"

"Freddy" (Bonus Track)

