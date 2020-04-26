Live Nation Launches Ticket Refund Plan Web Page For Cancelled And Rescheduled Shows

April 26, 2020, 12 minutes ago

Global concert company Live Nation - the power behind Ticketmaster - has issued the following update via a new web page designed to address the cancellation and rescheduling of events due to the Coronavirus pandemic:

"As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we’ve created the Ticket Refund Plan to give you refund options if you have tickets to a show that is cancelled or rescheduled in the United States or Canada. If you have a question about the status of an event, please visit LiveNation.com/EventStatus."

Cancelled Shows

- Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for cancelled events. Alternatively, if your show is at a Live Nation venue you will have 30 days to opt in to receiving your refund as a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets. 

Rescheduled Shows

- Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1. If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, the 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.

For complete details go to the Ticket Refun Plan site here.



