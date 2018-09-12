LIVEKILL Streaming Aggressive New Track “Demons”

Southern Florida's Livekill recently announced the release of their upcoming EP, entitled Turned To Grey, out September 28thvia SWOL Records. Livekill performs an intense, high-energy blend of alternative metal and hardcore styles with deep lyrical messages about the fragility of life itself. Turned to Grey is available for pre-order now via Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. The EP will also be available to stream via Apple Music and Spotify upon release.

Today, following up on the release of their first single and title track, "Turned To Grey" (which in under a month has garnered over 120,000 streams/views via Facebook alone), and their Alex Morgan-directed (Whitechapel, Gojira, Bad Wolves) music video for the track "In This Moment", Livekill revealed a brand new lyric video for the aggressive track "Demons".

Vocalist Carlos Guerreros says, "When I wrote the lyrics for 'Demons', I wanted to write about the demons I fight within myself. The tragedies I have been through becomes a demon in my mind and when I sing this song, it helps me confront those feelings."

Featuring top-tier production and a world-class pummeling from seasoned drummer Kevin Talley (Daath, Chimaira, Suffocation) on the EP itself, Livekill also features Carlos Guerreros on vocals, Sean Young on lead guitar, John Snell on rhythm guitar, Anthony Laurella on live drums (and in the "In This Moment" video), and Gil Giberga on bass.

For Turned to Grey,the band brought on Alastair Sims of MOTTO Sound (Rush, Three Days Grace) to mix and master the EP, which took place at Villa Studios in Canada. Further building upon the intensity, passion and professionalism of Turned to Grey, Livekill sought the creative talents of artist Eliran Kantor, recognized for his work on album covers for Testament, Soulfly, and Sodom. Livekill and Eliran worked over a period of five months to complete the vision of guitarist John Snell to capture the concept of how fleeting life is. The art was inspired by the imagery, stories and grief of people who lost their lives in a flash of light - so quickly that they were "Turned To Grey" while leaving their last moment's impression.

The main inspiration behind the art and EP concept is the lives lost in Hiroshima and more specifically, the story of Shinichi Tetsutani, a three year old boy who lost his life in the atomic bomb strike there. His father buried Shinichi and his tricycle in the backyard, and 40 years later in 1985, dug up his son along with the tricycle, had him properly buried, and donated the tricycle to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. Basing some concepts of the EP on this story was not intended to highlight war itself, but rather that any one of us, in a moment so quick, can be nothing more than an imprint left behind.

Tracklisting:

“Turned To Grey”

“In This Moment”

“Demons”

“Shadows”

“Demons”:

(Photo by: Alex Morgan)