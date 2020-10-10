LIVING COLOUR Will Live Stream Ardmore Music Hall Show

"We’re excited to announce on October 24th, we’ll be LIVE on stage at Ardmore Music Hall (in Philadelphia)," says Living Colour. "This is a Live Stream event, FREE to view; TIPS to the band and venue are encouraged!"

Join the FREE Zoom Fan Party and register to vote via Headcount.org. A handful of lucky winners will be selected for the Golden Ticket Raffle to be part of the very limited live audience (social distancing and masks are required). Click here to enter.

For further details, visit Living Colour on Facebook.