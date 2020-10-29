LIZZY BORDEN Announces Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2; Launches Cover Version Of RAMONES Classic "Pet Sematary" (Audio)

After releasing My Midnight Things (his fifth Top 200 Billboard release) in 2018, Lizzy Borden has been touring in support of it, joining the likes of Demons & Wizards and Týr on the road in North America last year, plus performing at stages around the world. Now, Lizzy Borden has announced a new greatest hits collection for fans: Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2.

Available digitally on November 13, Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2 picks up where 1994's Best of Lizzy Borden leaves off, containing 12 tracks that showcase the Deal With The Devil (2000), Appointment With Death (2007) and My Midnight Things (2018) albums. Additionally, the collection features two new cover songs recorded in the summer of 2020 (the first recordings by Lizzy's latest live show line-p): Blue Oyster Cult's "Burnin’ For You" and Ramones' "Pet Sematary" - both mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour).

Digitally re-mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty), Best of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2 can be pre-ordered here. Lizzy's cover of "Pet Sematary" can be heard below.

Best of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2 tracklisting:

"My Midnight Things"

"Long May They Haunt Us"

"Tomorrow Never Comes"

"Obsessed With You"

"(This Ain't) The Summer Of Love"

"Under Your Skin"

"Lovin' You Is Murder"

"The Scar Across My Heart"

"There Will Be Blood Tonight"

"We Only Come Out At Night"

"Abnormal"

"Live Forever"

"Pet Sematary"

"Burnin' for You"

