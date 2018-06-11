LIZZY BORDEN Streaming New Song "The Scar Across My Heart"

Lizzy Borden fans who simply cannot wait any longer to hear a sample of the new studio effort from one of theatrical metal’s top frontmen are in luck - “The Scar Across My Heart”, from the forthcoming full-length My Midnight Things, is available for streaming below.

The album, out on June 15th, can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- limited first edition digipak CD (includes bonus tracks)

- jewelcase CD

- 180g black vinyl

- clear pacific blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear burgundy marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque cool gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

“With ‘The Scar Across My Heart’, I wanted to explore those kinds of relationships that tattoo your soul. You’re forever linked to this person, even though it can never be for one reason or another. ‘We bury all our yesterdays and try and drink these scars away’ - I'm talking about a no-hope situation, a never-meant-to-be situation, but I'm still singing ‘We're gonna make it now.’ I'm always looking for that human reaction no matter how delusional or unrealistic.”

To celebrate My Midnight Things' release, Lizzy Borden will have an album release party on Thursday, June 14th from 7 - 10 PM at the Hard Rock Live, Las Vegas (3771 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). Hosted by Jim Florentine (along with Lizzy Borden in attendance), there will be giveaways, drink specials, signed CDs/LPs available for purchase, and more at this event, which is open to the public. Please RSVP to mymidnightparty@gmail.com to confirm your attendance.

Having signed a new contract with Metal Blade on the strength of three demo tracks, Borden opted to produce My Midnight Things himself, with Joey Scott as co-producer, who also handled all the drumming duties. "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that," Borden explains. "My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound."

The album was also mixed by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath, Adele, U2) and mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty).

My Midnight Things tracklisting:

"My Midnight Things"

"Obsessed With You"

"Long May They Haunt Us"

"The Scar Across My Heart"

"A Stranger To Love"

"The Perfect Poison"

"Run Away With Me"

"Our Love Is God"

"My Midnight Things" (Reprise)

"We Belong To The Shadows"

"The Scar Across My Heart":

"Long May They Haunt Us" video:

"My Midnight Things" lyric video: