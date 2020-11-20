LOCH VOSTOK Share New Single “Disillusion”
November 20, 2020, an hour ago
Swedish avantgarde/melo-death veterans Loch Vostok - have issued another single/video track as a prelude, leading up to their coming 8th album, which is set for release in the spring of 2021.
This second single/video from the, as of yet, untitled coming album is called "Disillusion", and is staged as a live video, resembling the natural environment of the band - namely live...on stage!
Loch Vostok lineup:
Teddy Möller - Guitars
Jonas Radehorn - Vocals
Niklas Kupper – Guitars
Lawrence Dinamarca – Drums
Patrik Janson – Bass
Fredrik Klingwall - Keyboards