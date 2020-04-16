LOCK UP Drummer NICK BARKER Announces Departure From Band

April 16, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal nick barker lock up

LOCK UP Drummer NICK BARKER Announces Departure From Band

Lock Up drummer Nick Barker has announced his departure from the band. His statement follows:

"After "not feeling it" for a considerable amount of time and pondering my future within the ranks of the band, I've decided to call it a quits with Lock Up! There's no bad blood or ill feeling in any way, those guys are my brothers and I wish them well.

"I have a couple of new musical endeavours in the pipeline that will come to light when the time is right. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my ex-band mates and all the fans around the world for their support over the course of 20+ years I served as drummer in the band. Much love to you all."

Lock Up bassist Shane Embury comments: “I am sad to see Nick leave the band! But we have discussed this a lot and it’s time to move on for all of us I guess - no bad blood.  Along with Jesse Pintado (RIP) Nick and I formed Lock Up in 1998! We have had a fun and crazy ride together on all those years and I wish Nick nothing but the best for the future."

The band will soon announce Nick Barker's replacement. Stay tuned.



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews