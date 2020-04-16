LOCK UP Drummer NICK BARKER Announces Departure From Band

Lock Up drummer Nick Barker has announced his departure from the band. His statement follows:

"After "not feeling it" for a considerable amount of time and pondering my future within the ranks of the band, I've decided to call it a quits with Lock Up! There's no bad blood or ill feeling in any way, those guys are my brothers and I wish them well.

"I have a couple of new musical endeavours in the pipeline that will come to light when the time is right. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my ex-band mates and all the fans around the world for their support over the course of 20+ years I served as drummer in the band. Much love to you all."

Lock Up bassist Shane Embury comments: “I am sad to see Nick leave the band! But we have discussed this a lot and it’s time to move on for all of us I guess - no bad blood. Along with Jesse Pintado (RIP) Nick and I formed Lock Up in 1998! We have had a fun and crazy ride together on all those years and I wish Nick nothing but the best for the future."

The band will soon announce Nick Barker's replacement. Stay tuned.