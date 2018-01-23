LONG DISTANCE CALLING - Boundless Tour Trailer Video Streaming

German progressive rockers, Long Distance Calling, will launch their tour in support of their upcoming Boundless album on February 23rd in Saarbrücken, Germany. A new trailer video for the trek can be seen below.

Tour dates:

February

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Laufen, Switzerland - Biomill

28 - Hanover, Germany - Lux

March

1 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra 03 - Kiel - Die Pumpe

4 - Bremen, Germany - Tower

5 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

6 - Wiesbade, Germanyn - Schlachthof

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club CANN

8 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - B 72 1

0 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nova Chmeinice

11 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Club Stereo

Boundless will be released on February 2nd via InsideOut Music as a special edition digipak CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD (incl. etching on side D) and as digital download. Pre-order here.

Special bundles are available in LDC's official band store (first button in the pre-order link above), featuring strictly limited vinyl colour (200 copies, sun yellow) as well as an exclusive shirt, hardtickets, etc.

Tracklisting:

"Out There"

"Ascending"

"In The Clouds"

"Like A River"

"The Far Side"

"On The Verge"

"Weightless"

"Skydivers"

"Flashback" (Bonus Track)

"Ascending" video:

"Out There" video:

Teaser: