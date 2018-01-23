LONG DISTANCE CALLING - Boundless Tour Trailer Video Streaming
January 23, 2018, 3 hours ago
German progressive rockers, Long Distance Calling, will launch their tour in support of their upcoming Boundless album on February 23rd in Saarbrücken, Germany. A new trailer video for the trek can be seen below.
Tour dates:
February
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
24 - Laufen, Switzerland - Biomill
28 - Hanover, Germany - Lux
March
1 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra 03 - Kiel - Die Pumpe
4 - Bremen, Germany - Tower
5 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
6 - Wiesbade, Germanyn - Schlachthof
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club CANN
8 - Munich, Germany - Kranhalle
9 - Vienna, Austria - B 72 1
0 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nova Chmeinice
11 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Club Stereo
Boundless will be released on February 2nd via InsideOut Music as a special edition digipak CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD (incl. etching on side D) and as digital download. Pre-order here.
Special bundles are available in LDC's official band store (first button in the pre-order link above), featuring strictly limited vinyl colour (200 copies, sun yellow) as well as an exclusive shirt, hardtickets, etc.
Tracklisting:
"Out There"
"Ascending"
"In The Clouds"
"Like A River"
"The Far Side"
"On The Verge"
"Weightless"
"Skydivers"
"Flashback" (Bonus Track)
"Ascending" video:
"Out There" video:
Teaser: