LOOK WHAT I DID Return With New Song "Hands Off My Snacks"; Music Video Streaming

Genre-defying veterans, Look What I Did, are back in their 18th year with a brand new music video for the song "Hands Off My Snacks", which will appear on the band's upcoming fifth studio album, Symphony Porn, set for release via So Say We All Records in November.

The album and music video were produced by Dune Baydoun. New bassist Chad Omen, brother of drummer Jake Omen, appeared in the music video, and former bassist Tyrone Coughlin appears on the track.

"Hands Off My Snacks" can be seen below: