LORD NELSON Talks Parting Ways With STUCK MOJO, New Project PLASTIC CATASTROPHE - "Stuck Mojo Was A Great Experience" (Video)

Former Stuck Mojo frontman Lord Nelson recently spoke with LoudTV about his time with the band, and his new project Pastic Catastrophe. Check out the interview below.

Lord Nelson: "Stuck Mojo was a great experience. Stuck Mojo introduced me to the world and I can only be thankful for Rich (Ward), Bonz and all the guys. It's all ove with me. We did a tour with Volbeat, which was amazing, but after that I think Rich moved more towards Fozzy. He got with Chris (Jericho) and they started doing Fozzy,and it seemed to be better for him. I was a little disappointed because I wanted to do our thing more, but it's all love. I'm good to go. They've got Robby (Fonts) now, I'm cool with everybody."

Lord Nelson recorded two albums with Stuck Mojo; Southern Born Killers (2007) and The Great Revival (2008).

On September 11th, Plastic Catastrophe with Lord Nelson released The Fire Starters. Check out a couple tracks below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Action 4:11

"Come and Get It

"Everything That I've Been Told

"Heat Seekers

"Never Should I

"On a Mission

"Pandemic

"R U Ready 4 Us

"The Fire Starters

"Throw Down

"Winner

"YDK - You Don't Know

"You Can't Hold Us Down