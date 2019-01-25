LORD OF THE LOST Launch "Loreley" Music Video

After Lord Of The Lost’s very successful 2018, they aren’t even thinking about taking a break. Right in time for their next tour, they've released a new music video. The Germans act between grace, elegance and gloomy harshness in their fifth video taken from their album Thornstar. The video shows a very new visual side of the band.

“Loreley” is a female spirit and demigoddess in the Pangaeian civilization, which Thornstar tells us about in the song and video. She conveys the dead into the realm of the souls, equivalent to what we call Heaven today. She is the most direct link between Pangaeians and their maker. In the new video, "Loreley" is vividly illustrated by a graceful dancer. It leads the viewer directly in the deepest innards of the Pangaeian culture.

The band on the new video and tour: "2019 - the Thornstar-tour continues and we never stand still. A steady alteration, musical and optical, is omnipresent in the history of Lord Of The Lost and so it is always important to us to present our music visually in the exact way we feel it. 'Loreley' combines beauty and grace with brutality and exaggerated kitsch. We are sure interpretations won’t come to a general conclusion.”

Watch the new video below, and find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Franz Schepers)