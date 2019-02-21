LORD OF THE LOST Premiers "Voodoo Doll" Music Video

Lord Of The Lost have released a new music video, for the song "Voodoo Doll" from their Thornstar album, available via Napalm Records. Watch the new clip below:

After Lord Of The Lost’s very successful 2018, they aren’t even thinking about taking a break. Late last month, and right in time for their next tour, they released another music video, this time for the Thornstar album track, “Loreley”. Watch the video below, and find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Franz Schepers)