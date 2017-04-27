LORD VOLTURE Live At Skullfest 2015; Video Of Full Show Streaming

Lord Volture performed at Skullfest in Wervik, Belgium on June 20th, 2015. Video of the band’s full set, excluding the opener “Where The Enemy Sleep” is available for streaming below. The footage was filmed by Jan Vervaeke of AJ Rock Video.

Says the band: “In celebration of King's Day in the Netherlands today we just uploaded some previously unreleased live footage of our set at Skullfest in Belgium, 2015. Besides events such as Wildfire Festival Scotland and touring as opener for Y&T this was one of the most memorable shows of that year.”

Setlist:

“Where The Enemy Sleep”

“Taiga”

“The Pugilist”

“Taklamakan”

“Minutes To Madness”

“Wendigo”

“Will To Power”

“The Wolf At Your Door”

“Time Will Tell”

“Line 'em Up!”

“Hearts Of Steel”