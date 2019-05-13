LORDI Frontman Guests At German Singer MAX RAABE's Unplugged Show In Berlin; Performance Slated To Air In November 2019

German singer Max Raabe and the Palast Orchester recently invited Lordi frontman Mr. Lordi to an MTV Unplugged concert in Berlin, Germany at Clärchens Ballhaus. Under the slogan "Opposites Attract", the duet of Max Raabe and Mr. Lordi was an unsual highlight of the show. The MTV Unplugged Show will premiere on November 22nd and will be released on CD, vinyl and DVD on an undetermined date. Stay tuned.

Lordi recently issued the following statement:

"This is a very sad day in the history of the band. Our long term bandmember and close friend Ox has decided to leave the band after the summer festivals 2019. Ox, all the best for your future and thanks for the fantastic time we had all together."

Below are some personal words from Ox explaining the situation:

"It has come the day that I have to tell you that I will be leaving Lordi. There is no drama, no major issues or anything like that. I just feel very strong urge to do something else in music and to be available for other musical journeys, what ever those will be. I will do the summer festivals with Lordi and after that it's time for the new guy to take it from there. I wanna thank the band and especially the best fans on this planet, for these 13 years and the greatest ride of my life. I love you all from the pound of my heart and I hope to see you again somewhere sometime."

Catch Lordi live in concert at the following shows:

July

3 - Rockharz - Ballenstedt, Germany

5 - Pfeffelbach Open Air - Pfeffelbach, Germany

6 - Pekelný Ostrov - Holýšov, Czech Republic

August

23 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany

October

11 - Principal Club Theater - Thessaloniki, Greece

12 - Fuzz Live Music Club - Tavros, Greece

