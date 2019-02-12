LORDS OF BLACK Announce DREAM CHILD Vocalist DIEGO VALDEZ As New Frontman

Successful Spanish metallers Lords Of Black have announced today the signing of Diego Valdez (ex-Helker, Dream Child) as the band's new singer. A teaser video of Diego singing a fragment of Lords Of Black iconic song “When a Hero Takes a Fall” can be seen below.

Band founder and leader Tony Hernando states: " I'm very excited about confirming Diego Valdez as our new front-man. Not only he’s an incredible singer but turned out to the obvious best choice, considering all the factors besides his singing skills and experience. I needed someone who understood the importance and responsibility of the role for Lords Of Black after we have released three widely praised albums; someone who was up to the daunting task of filling Ronnie Romero’s shoes – which is no small feat - and someone who truly loved this opportunity, hence giving Lords Of Black the dedication the band and ultimately YOU the fans rightfully deserve."

"Diego’s Spaniard-Argentinian mix unquestionably helps to preserve certain character (or idiosyncrasy for the lack of a better term), one that make Lords Of Black a different and unique animal in nowadays musical landscape. The fortunate coincidence that Diego lives now in Madrid makes everything much easier, allowing us all to work closely as a creative unit with a single goal in mind: to make Lords Of Black bigger and better with each new record."

"I hope you all enjoy our choice and I kindly ask you to give Diego a very warm welcome!"

The band has confirmed their appearance at the Leyendas of Rock Festival in which would be Valdez’s debut with the band, and Hernando and his bandmates have started warming the engines of the songwriting process for what would be Lords Of Black fourth album.