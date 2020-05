Spanish metallers, Lords Of Black, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set.

Setlist:

"Merciless"

"Nothing Left To Fear"

"Everything You're Not"

"New World's Comin'"

"Forgive Or Forget"

"Lords Of Black"

"At The End Of The World"

"Shadows Of War"

"Neon Knights"