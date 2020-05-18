LORDS OF BLACK Perform JOURNEY’s “Faithfully” Acoustically; Video

Lords Of Black recently announced that Ronnie Romero has returned to the band as lead vocalist. The band is currently working on their next album, Alchemy Of Souls - Part 1. In the meantime, enjoy this recently filmed (quarantine style) acoustic version of Journey's “Faithfully” by Ronnie and Tony Hernando.

Says guitarist Tony Hernando: "Well... yes, a lot of you guys guessed it right! RONNIE ROMERO is BACK!! I hope you are as happy and excited as I am about this new chapter for Lords Of Black! The new album, Alchemy Of Souls - Pt. I, will blow your mind and we are really looking forward to play for you guys when the time is right. But for now, please welcome home Ronnie and join us on a Facebook live chat with our friends of Frontiers Music Srl later today at 7 PM, CET!

Thank you all for your endless support... Always!!!"

In the meantime, enjoy this recently filmed (quarantine style) acoustic version of the band's track "Forevermore" by Ronnie and Tony Hernando: