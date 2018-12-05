LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Announce Tour Dates With A SOUND OF THUNDER

Lords Of The Trident have announced their first quest of 2019 will be for The Metal, Spikes, And Chicken-Fried Steak Tour with A Sound Of Thunder. The metal warriors will be performing four dates kicking off the first in Cincinnati on January 17th and wrapping up the crusade in Atlanta on January 20th. The tour is in support of Lords Of The Trident's 7th studio album "Shadows From The Past" released this past August.

Vocalist Fang Von Wrathenstein comments:

"Your LORDS are prepping for battle - and our friends A Sound Of Thunder are joining in the fray! We're excited to escape the cold and bathe in the blood of our enemies in the South-East! Along the way we'll be joining forces with other worthy bands such as Mega Colossus, Automaton, Siegelord, and more! Bar your doors, shutter your windows, and prepare for a metal pillaging unlike you've ever experienced before!"

Dates:

January

17 – Cincinnati, OH – Urban Artifact (LOTT only)

18 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone

19 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

20 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

In additional news, the band recently released their limited edition Blood Red Vinyl for Shadows From The Past, which is a dual vinyl, 45RPM that comes with a Gatefold Booklet with artwork/lyric insert along with a 320kbps MP3 download card. It is exclusively available on the band's website here.

"This is our FIRST vinyl release, and we're incredibly excited to finally have this available! Fun fact: since this is the first press, instead of red dye, we used the blood of the unworthy who were slain at our concerts! Gives it a little extra touch!" says vocalist Fang Von Wrathenstein.”

