LORNA SHORE Premiers "Death Portrait" Drum Playthrough Video

New Jersey-based extreme metal band, Lorna Shore, have released their new drum playthrough for “Death Portrait”. Watch the playthrough from drummer Austin Archey below.

“Death Portrait” is off the band’s latest full-length, Immortal, which came out earlier this year via Century Media Records. The band have released music videos for “King Ov Deception”, “Death Portrait”, and “ Immortal” off the new LP, which was written by guitarist Adam DeMicco and drummer Austin Archey and was produced by Josh Schroeder (The Color Morale, In Hearts Wake). Immortal is available to stream and purchase here.