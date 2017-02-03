LOST IN GREY Release The Grey Realms Interview Trailer #4: Artwork

Finnish theatrical metal newcomers, Lost In Grey, have released the fourth in a series of interview trailer videos in support of their new album, The Grey Realms, due for release on March 3rd via NoiseArt Records. The new clip can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Waltz Of Lillian”

“Road To Styx”

“Dark Skies”

“Revelation”

“The Order”

“New Horizon”

“The Grey Realms”

“Silence Falls”

