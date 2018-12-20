Lost In Vegas Reacts To GODSMACK's "I Stand Alone" - "The Metal Community Prides Itself On Being Anti, On Staying As Far Away From Formulas As Possible"

Ryan and George from Lost In Vegas - who have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions to the heavy side of music - taken on the Godsmack hit "I Stand Alone" in the following clip, and offer their thoughts on commercial metal versus the heavier / extreme side of the genre.

In the clip below, Ryan and George detail their experience attending their first metal concert ever, with Mastodon and Primus being the showcased acts.

Following are a few examples of Lost In Vegas digging deep into some rock and metal anthems / classics for the first time.