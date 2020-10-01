LOST SYMPHONY Premier Music Video For “A Murder Of Crows" Feat. JON DONAIS, JIMI BELL

Lost Symphony, the classical-metal ensemble headed up by multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman with a host of accomplish guest musicians, has released the third single from their upcoming Chapter II album, a track entitled “A Murder Of Crows”, inspired by the memory of late guitarist Oli Herbert, who was an early contributor to Lost Symphony.

During the funeral for the All That Remains guitarist nearly two years ago, a group of crows were said to have collective above the gathering. “It was often thought that a large group of crows decided the outcome of other birds,” Goodman says. “A large gathering is called a murder of crows and was often an omen of bad things to come.”

“A Murder Of Crows” features guest appearances by guitarist Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall) and Jimi Bell (Autograph, House Of Lords).

"Working with Lost Symphony was such a blast for me,” says Donais, “It's an honor to play on a project with some of the best heavy metal and rock guitarists out there. This is a must for anyone who loves shred guitar!"

Lost Symphony was set in motion when Benny Goodman invited guitarists Kelly Kereliuk and Conrad Simon to add another dimension to the classical demo he had composed. An early recording of “Leave Well Enough Alone,” which appears on Chapter II, made its way to All That Remains co-founder and guitar hero Oli Herbert, who quickly jumped aboard as a chief collaborator. Upon arrival, Chapter I immediately received widespread critical acclaim.

Chapter II pre-orders are available here.

Chapter II tracklisting:

"The World Is Over" (feat. Marty Friedman & Jeff Loomis)

"Leave Well Enough Alone" (feat. Jason Costa & Conrad Simon)

"Negation Delirium" (feat. Oli Herbert, Joey Concepcion & Jimi Bell)

"No Exit" (feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis & Jimi Bell)

"The Garden Of Earthly Delights" (feat. Oli Herbert, David Abbruzzese, Rusty Cooley, Jimi Bell, Joey Concepcion, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Conflagration" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"A Murder Of Crows" (feat. Jon Donias, Matt Bachand & Jimi Bell)

"The Long Wait For The End" (feat. Oli Herbert, Conrad Simon & Matt LaPierre)

"No Exit" video:

"Conflagration":

(Photo - Eric Snyder)