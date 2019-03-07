LOU GRAMM Completes Unfinished Songs For Release Later This Year

Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm was recently interviewed by Bill Hernandez of RockBandReviews.com. During their chat, which can be heard below, Gramm revealed that he has some new solo material up his sleeve.

"I'm working on some things now that were extra songs on my solo albums," said Gramm. "If there's 10 songs on the album, you usually record 13 and pick the best 10, or the 10 that are finished. So the other three have been siting around for 25, 30 years, and I went back recently and listened to them, and they sounded so good that I finished them. Starting in about two months, maybe three months, I'm gonna be releasing three songs on downloads and see how that works out. So those songs will be heard for the first time. And then in another three or four months, there's gonna be three more new songs released. So that could be going on for six or eight months, and we'll see what happens."

Furthermore, Gramm mentioned that he's "thinking about" putting out a greatest hits package of his non-Foreigner material.

"I know the Ready Or Not album was released on Rhino a few years back, but they never released Long Hard Look. So I'm speaking with them recently and currently and wondering if that's an option that they're exploring, and the possibility of a greatest hits album, between the singles from my first two albums and something from Shadow King, and maybe a couple of the movie songs, 'Lost In The Shadows' and things like that that I have a few of. So I think there's enough for a greatest hits album, and that would be a lot of fun to release."

On December 29th 2018, Lou Gramm apparently announced his retirement during his show at Proctor's in Schenectady, New York, Lou told the audience (see video below):

"It's been quite a few years of a lot of fun and a lot of hard work. Just talking it over with my wife and some people in the business, and... You know, you get real excited when you start out in this business, but you've gotta be smart enough to know when to walk away from it too. And I just feel it's that time for me."

Gramm is currently scheduled to perform with The Rock Pack, also featuring former Journey singer Steve Augeri, Tony Lewis of The Outfield, and former Asia vocalist John Payne, on Sunday, March 10th at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells in Baraboo, Wisconsin. An event page can be found here.