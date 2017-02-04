LOUDGUNS Release Lyric Videos For “Billie The Queen” And “These Dreams”

LOUDGUNS Release Lyric Videos For “Billie The Queen” And “These Dreams”

After a one year hiatus Finland-based rockers Loudguns are back with a new double single release including two new tracks, "Billie The Queen" and "These Dreams”, from their upcoming third album, Revolution Days.

Loaded with a new singer, Olli Kärki, Loudguns launches their new era with a bang. Both songs are streaming below via official lyric videos, and will be released later via digital streaming services.

“Billie The Queen” lyric video:

“These Dreams” lyric video:

