LOUDGUNS Release Lyric Videos For “Billie The Queen” And “These Dreams”
February 4, 2017, an hour ago
After a one year hiatus Finland-based rockers Loudguns are back with a new double single release including two new tracks, "Billie The Queen" and "These Dreams”, from their upcoming third album, Revolution Days.
Loaded with a new singer, Olli Kärki, Loudguns launches their new era with a bang. Both songs are streaming below via official lyric videos, and will be released later via digital streaming services.
“Billie The Queen” lyric video:
“These Dreams” lyric video: