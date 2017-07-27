LOVEBITES - All Girl Japanese Band To Release Debut EP In North America Next Month; “Don’t Bite The Dust” Music Video Streaming

Continuing with their new licensing partnership with Victor Entertainment (Asia), Sliptrick Records announces the release of the debut EP from Japanese all girl band, Lovebites. The Lovebites EP will be made available in the US, Canada and Mexico via Sliptrick on August 31st.

Meet one the most promising rising stars of Japan’s female metal scene, Lovebites. The band consist of, Asami (lead singer), Miho (the band leader and the bassist), Haruna (drummer), Midori (guitarist) and Mi-Ya (guitar and keyboards). The Lovebites sound owes a debt to the many great overseas heavy metal bands that have directly influenced their writing. Coupled with their own unique take on music, with each members eclectic background and experiences, everything has culminated into forging a truly formidable group. We’ve written a full biography about Lovebites on their new official English landing page, here.

Lovebites started working on their first EP at the end of 2016, joined by amazing an engineering team of Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila from Finland who are known for their work with Nightwish, Children Of Bodom and Amorphis to name a few. The Lovebite EP was the culmination of those sessions and is ready for release in 2017. All the girls are exceptional musicians and coupled with their own unique brand of fire and attitude, the EP is simply a blast.

The Lovebites EP (US Edition) tracklisting:

“Don’t Bite The Dust”

“The Apocalypse”

“Scream For Me”

“Bravehearted”

“Don’t Bite The Dust” video:

Lovebites are:

Asami - Lead Vocals

Midori - Guitar

Miho - Bass

Haruna - Drums

Mi-Ya - Guitar, Keyboards