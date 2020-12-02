LOVERBOY - Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Group Releases 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of Multi-Platinum Certified Self-Titled Album

Canadian Music Hall of Fame group, Loverboy, celebrates the 40th anniversary of their 5x Platinum-certified, self-titled album Loverboy this year. To commemorate this sonic work of art, the group releases a special limited-edition vinyl of the legendary rock classic today via Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. Loverboy the album is available for purchase now, here.

Originally released in October 1980, Loverboy features many fan-favourite singles, including “The Kid Is Hot Tonight”, “Turn Me Loose” and “Little Girl” – the latter serving as the inspiration behind the iconic album sleeve artwork. Contemporary Canadian artist Barbara Astman was commissioned to create the cover art, and brilliantly typed the lyrics from “Little Girl” onto a self-portrait Polaroid as it developed. The 2020 special edition is printed with a full cover emboss on Astman’s typed text to pay homage to this process.

While reminiscing about making the album and the musical test of time, lead vocalist Mike Reno reveals, “Boy did we get lucky in late 1979 to work with the best in the business, Bruce Fairbairn and Bob Rock... oh and don’t forget Mike Fraser. This record still sounds great.”

Loverboy went on to become a major Canadian rock hit, winning a record-breaking six awards at the 1982 Juno’s - a record the band still holds today. Upon release, the album sold more than 700,000 copies in Canada, two million copies in the US and four million copies worldwide. The band’s success catapulted them into the Top 5 touring acts in the world, making them the first Canadian group to ever earn Columbia Records’ exclusive Crystal Globe Award, celebrating the sale of over five million albums outside their native country. Since 1992, the band has maintained a steady road presence, with Sony/Legacy releasing a greatest hits compilation. The group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2009 Juno Awards.

Loverboy tracklisting:

Side A

"The Kid Is Hot Tonite"

"Turn Me Loose"

"Always On My Mind"

"Lady Of The 80’s"

Side B

"Little Girl"

"Prissy"

"Teenage Overdose"

"D.O.A"

"It Don’t Matter"