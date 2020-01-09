LOWRIDER - Swedish Desert Rock Pioneers To Release Refractions Album In February

On February 21, Blues Funeral Recordings will release Refractions, the searing new album from Sweden's Lowrider.

As the preeminent band out of the gate in the late 90s post-Kyuss wake, Lowrider's debut EP and seminal album, Ode To Lo, were foundational slabs at the dawn of stoner rock. The swinging metal offshoot grew quickly into a worldwide phenomenon, with Lowrider established as one of its undeniable trailblazers.

Following those early releases with a handful of compilation and soundtrack appearances and a period of relative inactivity, the band re-emerged at DesertFest Berlin in 2013. They've since blown minds at Hellfest, Keep it Low, DesertFests London and Belgium, Stoned from the Underground and Up in Smoke, and issued expanded remastered versions of their original records. All that was left was to give the world something new.

New album, Refractions, explodes with all the churning fuzz and expansive riff-heaviness for which the band are beloved, shot through with re-energized purpose and maturity. The grooves swing, the bottom end rumbles, and the melodies growl and soar, delivering at last on Lowrider's longing-to-be-fulfilled promise.

Before Monolord, Truckfighters, Greenleaf or Graveyard, one band blasted open the doors to announce Sweden's riff-heavy desert rock arrival. Now, at long last, Lowrider are back to deliver on their much-deserved mythic status.

Refractions will be released on digital, CD and LP from Blues Funeral Recordings on February 21. More details to follow.

Lineup:

Drums - Andreas Eriksson

Bass, Guitar, Vocals - Peder Bergstrand

Guitar - Niclas Stalfors

Lead Guitar, Vocals - Ola Hellquist