LUCIFER Covers TOM WAITS’ “Dirt In The Ground”

Heavy rockers Lucifer have released a cover of Tom Waits’ “Dirt In The Ground”. The 7” single is available exclusively via worldwide shipping through the Lucifer merch shops: North America / Europe.

The band comments: "We were cranking Tom Waits’ Bone Machine album in the car one day. When ‘Dirt In The Ground’ came on it sounded like he had written it just for Lucifer and we felt an ethereal urge to play it. Nothing beats the director of doom but here’s our interpretation of one of the heaviest songs ever."

With the Corona pandemic affecting bands and artists worldwide, heavy rockers Lucifer have to postpone the first leg of their EU tour, which was supposed to happen in May to 2021. More info to follow soon.

On a brighter note the band has announced the dates for the second leg of their Third Commandment Tour for November 2020.

The band comments: “Lucifers Friends! Due to the current virus crisis we are postponing our European May tour for February 2021 (dates to be announced shortly). Please hold on to your tickets as they remain valid. The London show however will already take place during our additional European November tour that we are happy to announce here today. Stay safe, people!"

Dates:

November

7 – Hard Rock Hell, UK

8 – London, UK – Underworld

10 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

11 – Stuttgart, Germany – Universum

12 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Halle

13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

14 – Budapest, Hungary – Instant

15 – Graz, Austria – Explosiv

17 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett

18 – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

19 – Bremen, Germany – Tower

20 – Kiel, Germany – Raucherei

21 – Kolding, Denmark – Godset

22 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee

Lucifer recently released their third studio album Lucifer III and entered the charts worldwide as follows:

German Album Charts: #17

Swedish Album Charts: #10

North American Charts:

#8 Current Hard Music Albums

#27 Current Rock Albums

#92 Top Current Albums

#153 Billboard Top Albums

Lucifer III can be ordered here.

“Leather Demon” video:

"Ghosts":