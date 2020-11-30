LUCIFER'S FRIEND Guitarist PETER HESSLEIN Releases Night Drive, A New Solo Album Of Guitar Instrumentals

In the 50th anniversary year of Lucifer’s Friend, the band’s guitarist, Peter Hesslein, has completed this new studio album of rock instrumentals, entitled Night Drive.

Lucifer’s Friend reformed in 2015 and since then has recorded new studio albums and played concerts and high-profile festivals. This new studio album is Peter Hesslein’s first solo album and will be popular with fans and guitarists alike. The album is released on Lucifer’s Records via Cherry Red.

Speaking about the album, Peter Hesslein said: “I dedicate this album to all artists who work at night, as their normal working hours, but then have to drive home.”

Tracklisting:

"Turn The Radio On"

"Slow Down A Bit"

"Feeling Hungry"

"Looking At The Moon"

"Long Way To Go"

"Blinded By The Lights"

"Winding Road"

"Close To Midnight"

"Getting Tired"

"Time For Coffee"

"A Beautiful Night"

"Exit The Highway"

"Crossing The Bridge"

"Home Again"

"Falling Asleep"

Purchase via the following links:

- Amazon CD

- iTunes

- Spotify

- HDtracks

(Photo - Peter Hesslein Facebook)